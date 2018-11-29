Leading VPN provider furthers its mission to provide access to a free and open internet by securing an independent audit to verify the privacy of customer data

Golden Frog, a globally renowned virtual private network service, is announcing that their popular VyprVPN product is now an independently audited No Log VPN. Golden Frog enjoys a distinguished history as an advocate for privacy rights and standing up against internet censorship.

When Golden Frog first launched VyprVPN in 2008, the company practiced logging a minimal amount of VPN service data aimed at improving customer experiences through speed, performance, reliability and troubleshooting. "As our service has matured over the last decade, we have become more experienced with running a global VPN network and the necessity for minimal logging has diminished," said Sunday Yokubaitis, CEO of Golden Frog. "We have found better ways to improve performance and defeat fraudsters without needing a user's connection information."

Upon implementing the No Log policy, Golden Frog engaged Leviathan Security, a leading security firm, to independently audit the VyprVPN servers. "As a company, we have been very critical of VPN providers who advertise an anonymous, No Log VPN service but were later revealed to log customer data," said Yokubaitis. "They use 'bait and switch' advertising tactics and have rightfully eroded trust in VPN providers. When we decided to move to a No Log VPN this past summer, we wanted to do something more to create trust than just updating our website and privacy policy with No Log language. We made the decision to hire a respected, independent auditor to validate that when we say 'No Log' users can trust that our technology faithfully represents our privacy policy."

The complete audit by Leviathan Security found:

"VyprVPN produces no identifying logs without the user's consent."

"The project revealed a limited number of issues that VyprVPN subsequently fixed."

"Golden Frog can provide VyprVPN users with the assurance the company is not logging their VPN activity."

"From the start, Golden Frog was a pleasure to work with," said Frank Heidt, CEO of Leviathan Security. "Their professionalism and clear vision of what a truly log-free platform looks like provided our engineering team with a fantastic project environment to execute in. Our team had unrestricted access to source code, configuration and production environments. It was clear to the entire Leviathan team that Golden Frog is absolutely committed to providing a safe and private experience to their users."

Golden Frog assures its customers that the change in its logging policy will not affect the user experience nor the quality of the existing service. VyprVPN can now be used to circumvent censorship blocks put in place by governments to access social media accounts and disseminate information freely, with users confident that absolutely none of their activity is being logged. No Log is publicly available for core VyprVPN apps with the exception of iOS, which will be released shortly.

"With this move, we have reinforced our core mission," said Yokubaitis. "We not only want to remain the technology leader in the VPN space, we want to set the highest standard for how to handle customer data. We want this to serve as a call to action for other VPN companies to be transparent and accountable to their users."

About Golden Frog

Golden Frog develops software and services that provide reliability, performance and security. The company has prided itself for a dedication to inventing and perfecting tools that offer a fuller, richer online experience. Golden Frog first came to be after the discovery of Room 641a, an infamous room in San Francisco where the NSA was coordinating with AT&T to surveil users on AT&T's network. Golden Frog's founders filed papers with the FCC to bring this alarming activity to the attention of authorities but were ultimately ignored. In response to government indifference, Golden Frog was founded with a clear mission to provide people with better privacy, security and internet freedom.

