sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,50 Euro		+0,60
+2,08 %
WKN: 935319 ISIN: FI0009008403 Ticker-Symbol: BWV 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BASWARE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASWARE OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,40
29,00
16:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASWARE OYJ
BASWARE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BASWARE OYJ29,50+2,08 %
HACKETT GROUP INC15,67+1,29 %