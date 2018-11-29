Monica McEwen and Toni Adams join ThoughtSpot to target new markets and expand ThoughtSpot's ecosystem of partners as the company expands around the globe

ThoughtSpot, the leader in search and AI-driven analytics for the enterprise, today announced two new members have joined the company's executive team to support the company's massive global growth.

New Executives Join ThoughtSpot

Monica McEwen , VP of Public Sector will help bring search AI-driven analytics to customers across the public sector, including federal, state, and local governments, agencies, and other government bodies. She has more than 20 years experience, including recently serving as VP, Federal at OmniSci and VP, Federal at Qlik.

will help bring search AI-driven analytics to customers across the public sector, including federal, state, and local governments, agencies, and other government bodies. She has more than 20 years experience, including recently serving as VP, Federal at OmniSci and VP, Federal at Qlik. Toni Adams, VP of Global Channels and Alliances will scale ThoughtSpot's partner ecosystem and build new relationships with innovative companies, systems integrators, channel partners, VARs, and resellers.

Leadership Reacts

"With the proliferation of AI and cloud technologies, the world has fundamentally changed. Organizations in every vertical and every industry need technology partners who can not only keep up with this rapidly changing world, but anticipate their future needs, leverage the best of the ecosystem, and work collaboratively to maximize the value of their investments," said Brian McCarthy, ThoughtSpot SVP of Worldwide Sales. "Monica and Toni are two leaders with a proven track record of helping organizations leverage disruptive technology for competitive advantage, and I couldn't be more excited to have them along for this journey."

"I've spent my entire career helping the government improve mission effectiveness through new technology," said Monica McEwen. "The government seeks innovative technologies that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, deploy easily, and don't require extensive training by frontline decision makers. As soon as I saw how easy ThoughtSpot's AI technology made it for anyone to answer data questions quickly, I knew it was a solution that could have a profound impact and drive actionable intelligence across the government, whether it be to support improved citizen engagement or help Federal programs optimize their mission effectiveness."

"For years, enterprises have looked to technology to unlock the value of their data, yet no technology vendor has been able to bring insights to the broader organization," said Toni Adams, VP of Global Channels and Alliances. "ThoughtSpot's search and AI approach to analytics rewrites this equation, making it possible for anyone to answer data questions in seconds. The opportunities for partners, from further enhancing ThoughtSpot's value through technology like our partnership with DataRobot, to providing strategic advisory and implementation services, are endless. I'm thrilled to be part of building a community of world class partners excited to disrupt the status quo in analytics."

Executives Join During Significant Global Growth

McEwen and Adams join ThoughtSpot as the company experiences rapid growth, expansions into new markets and geographies, and marked expansion of the company's global presence. The company's momentum over the last six months includes:

Growing Executive Team: Sudheesh Nair, former Nutanix president, joined ThoughtSpot as CEO in July, with Brian McCarthy and David Freeman joining as SVP of Worldwide Sales and SVP of Business Operations, respectively, in October

Sudheesh Nair, former Nutanix president, joined ThoughtSpot as CEO in July, with Brian McCarthy and David Freeman joining as SVP of Worldwide Sales and SVP of Business Operations, respectively, in October First User Conference : Beyond 2018, ThoughtSpot's inaugural industry conference, was held in Washington DC in November 2018, and featured the launch of SearchIQ, ThoughtSpot's voice-driven analytics, and new partnerships with Google and DataRobot

: Beyond 2018, ThoughtSpot's inaugural industry conference, was held in Washington DC in November 2018, and featured the launch of SearchIQ, ThoughtSpot's voice-driven analytics, and new partnerships with Google and DataRobot Substantial Funding: announced $145M Series D in new funding in May, with total funding growing to over $300M

announced $145M Series D in new funding in May, with total funding growing to over $300M Prestigious Market Recognition: World Economic Forum named ThoughtSpot a Technology Pioneer and Forbes named ThoughtSpot one of the 100 most important cloud companies in the world

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot, the leader in search AI-driven analytics for the enterprise, is helping the largest companies in the world succeed in the digital era by putting the power of a thousand analysts in every business person's hands. With ThoughtSpot's next-generation analytics platform, business people can use Google-like search to easily analyze complex, large-scale enterprise data and get trusted insights to questions they didn't know to ask, automatically all with a single click. ThoughtSpot connects with any on-premise, cloud, big data, or desktop data source, deploying 85 percent faster than legacy technologies. Customers like Amway, Bed Bath and Beyond, BT, Celebrity Cruises, Chevron Federal Credit Union, De Beers, PetCo and Scotiabank have put ThoughtSpot at the core of their business processes. With ThoughtSpot, business leaders and frontline workers alike have made more than 3 million data informed decisions per year.

ThoughtSpot was co-founded in 2012 by Ajeet Singh, co-founder and former Chief Product Officer at Nutanix, the largest tech IPO of 2016, and is currently led by CEO Sudheesh Nair. With a founding team coming from Google and Amazon, ThoughtSpot has raised over $300M in funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Geodesic Capital, and Capital One Growth Ventures. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, with offices in Dallas, Seattle, London, and Bangalore. For more information please visit www.thoughtspot.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005162/en/

Contacts:

Ryan Mattison

Head of Content Communications, ThoughtSpot

ryan.mattison@thoughtspot.com