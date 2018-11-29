The global camelina oil market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005416/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global camelina oil market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the usage of camelina oil in the beauty and cosmetic industry. The human body is incapable of producing essential fatty acids (EFAs). The regular application of camelina oil, which is rich in EFAs, makes the skin healthier, helps maintain the functions of the skin (like prevention of water loss and new cell generation) and gives relief from various skin problems. Polyunsaturated fatty acids, such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, in camelina oil, create a healthy barrier all over the skin to prevent water loss and reduce skin abnormalities, particularly in newborn babies. Camelina oil is also known to have skin rejuvenation and emollition properties that leave the skin non-oily and wrinkle-free. It is also known to treat acne and eczema. It reduces the size of skin pores and helps with dryness, inflammation, and itching to the skin. Thus, with many advantages such as these, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global camelina oil market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for biofuels as one of the key emerging trends in the global camelina oil market:

Global camelina oil market: Increasing demand for biofuels

There has been an increasing demand for and production of renewable fuels and biofuels because of rising environmental concerns, such as greenhouse effect and concerns related to fossil fuels. This has made camelina seed crops an attractive option for biofuel production. Camelina oil is extracted out of camelina seeds, which are known to have up to 45% oil content. In the US, manufacturers like Sustainable Oils have started producing jet fuel extracted out of camelina seeds. Camelina-based jet fuel oil has all the features required for military and aviation-based flights. This blend of camelina fuel reduces carbon emissions by 75%-80% as compared to petroleum products. Therefore, increasing demand for biofuel and rising environmental concerns are projected to bring a positive trend to the global camelina oil market.

"Apart from the increasing demand for biofuels, other factors such as health benefits of camelina oil, rising demand for functional foods, and emergence of online grocery stores are expected to contribute largely to the growth of the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global camelina oil market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global camelina oil market by application (biofuels, cosmetics, and food) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 47%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the EMEA region is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the APAC region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005416/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com