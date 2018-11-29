Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo (KPH), one of Japan's most prestigious international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will host a special exhibition entitled "Vivid Performing Art of Kabuki" from December 26 (Wednesday), 2018 to January 28 (Monday), 2019 in the lobby and other venues within our Hotel. Kabuki is a traditional form of classical Japanese dance-drama, and eight highly ornate and gorgeous costumes matching the celebratory nature of the Japanese New Year holidays, including one called "Agemaki" and another used in the "Soga-Mono" Kabuki play, will be displayed during the exhibition to give guests a sense of the beauty of this traditional performing art. Also, a special complimentary live Japanese classical music and dance performance will be held on January 25 (Friday), 2019 in our lobby at 5:00 p.m., in addition to a "Special Lunch and Kabuki Performance" (Admission fee charged) held at one of our Hotel facilities on the same day.

Ornate and gorgeous costume matching the celebratory nature of the Japanese New Year holidays used in Kabuki, a traditional form of classical Japanese dance and drama. (Photo: Business Wire)

The cooperative partners of this exhibition, Shochiku Co., Ltd. and Shochiku Costume Co., Ltd., will provide various costumes to demonstrate the roles, characters, and colorful patterns reflective of the four seasons that are represented in Kabuki performances. This exhibition is part of the Keio Plaza Hotel's "Japan Cultural Experience Program" designed to introduce various Japanese culture to its numerous overseas guests, who account for 75% of all guests staying at our Hotel, as well as to our Japanese guests. The various live performances held in our lobby area are highly popular as reflected by the regular attendance by as many as 400 guests, and this performance is expected to be just as popular.

The Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo will at the same time host an event entitled "Mt. Fuji Art Exhibition", where a total of 37 paintings of Mt. Fuji created by the renowned artist Kaii Higashiyama and other artists will be displayed. Mt. Fuji is one of the most well-recognized symbols of Japan's natural and spiritual beauty, and is considered to be a good luck site by Japanese.

