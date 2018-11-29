SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their cost analysis study for a food industry client. The client is a leading player in the gourmet food industry, specializing in the manufacture of freshly made and prepared foods, marinates, and home meal solutions. Based out of Boston, Massachusetts, the client generates an annual revenue of over USD 20 billion. With the rising popularity of ready-to-eat meal solutions and customers becoming more focused towards health and wellness, the client realized the need to leverage a cost analysis template to make minor tweaks in their investment plans to drive maximum savings. Additionally, they were looking to employ procurement best methods and capabilities to cut down their maverick spends across the supply chain.

Understanding a supplier's cost structure is crucial in deciding whether they are a good fit for your firm, as well as whether they are giving you a good deal. A supplier cost analysis template allows businesses to entirely consider the financial impact that a distinct supplier will have on their business.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Selecting an appropriate supplier can be a huge challenge to businesses across industries, but this can be managed through the process of supplier cost analysis.

The cost analysis solution offered by SpendEdge's experts helped the client to gain a comprehensive image of the cost developments within the food industry space. This helped them execute new sourcing strategies and devise best practices across business units. This subsequently helped the gourmet industry client to make an accurate investment decision. Moreover, the client was able to make minor tweaks in their investment plans and improve business efficiency by 20%.

SpendEdge's cost analysis strategies helped the client to:

Gain relevant insights into buyers' behavior

Devise best investment practices across business units

The cost analysis engagement also offered predictive insights on:

Streamlining supply chain functions and strengthening supplier relationships

Enhancing overall operational efficiency over time

