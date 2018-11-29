The global toy drones and quadcopters market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 17% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the availability of low-cost drones. In recent years, toy drones have grown as one of the most popular outdoor activities for children (especially in developed economies). Of late, toy drones are commonly used by the affluent class and fewer number of middle-class population, as most of the toy drones are expensive. In recent times, in order to enhance accessibility, penetration, and to stimulate the adoption of toy drones among all income groups, vendors have come up with affordable and low-cost toy drones. Hence, the emergence of low-cost toy drones is expected to foster the current market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global toy drones and quadcopters market 2018-2022 also provide an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing adoption of 3D printing on drone parts as one of the key emerging trends in the global toy drones and quadcopters market:

Global toy drones and quadcopters market: Increasing adoption of 3D printing on drone parts

3D printing (also called as addictive manufacturing process) is a process of manufacturing a three-dimensional physical object/model/design, by laying down successive thin layers of material until the creation of an object/model/design. Meshmixer and 123D design are common software to design and manufacture the drone/quadcopter models. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and polylactic acid (PLA) are the commonly used filaments to manufacture the drone/quadcopter models. Models manufactured by 3D modeling are further tested for surface roughness and dimensional safety. Electronic components and 3D printed parts are assembled together to make prototype products (drones/quadcopters). The emergence of 3D printing aids designers to create new designs and models to meet the changing needs of consumers which is expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

"Along with the factor, increasing adoption of 3D printing on drone parts, some other factors such as the growing penetration of virtual reality, the surge in the usage of advanced drone cameras, and technological advancements in high-tech sensors, are expected to contribute largely to the growth of the market during the forecast period." says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on toys and baby products.

Global toy drones and quadcopters market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global toy drones and quadcopters market by technology (remote operated, semi-autonomous, and autonomous) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The remote operated segment led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 59%, followed by semi-autonomous, and autonomous respectively. However, during the forecast period, the semi-autonomous segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth followed by the autonomous segment.

