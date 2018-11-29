Technavio analysts forecast the global catheter stabilization devices market to grow at a CAGR of over 7 during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005429/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global catheter stabilization devices market to grow at a CAGR of over 7% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing emphasis on reducing catheter-related infections is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global catheter stabilization devices market 2019-2023. Catheter securement in catheter stabilization devices is generally performed by sutures and tapes for reducing catheter-related infections, which are conventional methods followed in healthcare centers. Though sutures are considered a long-lasting method to secure catheter placement, they can cause various complications such as suture wound oozing and catheter-related infections. Thus, the use of sutures in catheter stabilization devices for securing catheters and reducing catheter-related infections is declining. The awareness about adhesive-based catheter stabilization devices is increasing among patients and physicians owing to their advantages over traditional suturing methods which is driving the global catheter stabilization devices market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global catheter stabilization devices market is the increasing aging population:

Global catheter stabilization devices market: Increasing aging population

The rising aging population is expected to drive the growth of the global catheter stabilization devices market. The aging population or baby boomers create a huge demand for medical devices since they are prone to obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases, which drive the sales of catheter stabilization devices.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "As per CDC report, chronic diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, and diabetes are the leading causes of death and accounts for $2.7 trillion in annual healthcare costs in the US. Thus, the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases because of an aging population is likely to drive the demand for and adoption of advanced catheter stabilization devices."

Global catheter stabilization devices market: Segmentation analysis

The global catheter stabilization devices market research report provides market segmentation by application (general surgery and gastrointestinal procedures, cardiovascular procedures, urological procedures, respiratory procedures, and others) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for 45% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the growing aging population and increasing emphasis on reducing catheter-related infections.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005429/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com