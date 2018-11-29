Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2018) - Grown Rogue International (CSE: GRIN) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following a reverse takeover with Novicius Corp. The company is a vertically-integrated, multi-state Cannabis brand specializing in "seed to experience" products through an experienced management team and state of the art manufacturing facilities.

Headquartered in Oregon's Rogue Valley, known for its premier cannabis growing microclimates, the company operates approximately 90,000 square feet of cultivation through both outdoor and best in class indoor facilities. It is the first cannabis company that crowdsources consumer experiences to determine cannabis strain classification by effect, ensuring the Right Experience, Every Time.

Planned expansion into California will include a 14,000 square foot micro-business facility in Eureka and a distribution partnership spanning San Francisco to Los Angeles.

With multiple licences held in Oregon, Grown Rogue products are currently available in more than 220 retail locations. Grown Rogue's diverse product suite includes premium flower, patent-pending nitrogen sealed pre-rolls and 3.5 oz flower jars, oil and concentrate distillates. The company also plans to launch dark chocolate edibles featuring a partnership with a world-renowned chocolatier.

Obie Strickler, President, CEO and Co-Founder, stated: "Grown Rogue is a trusted brand with a proven track record for delivering reliable and consistent experiences for cannabis consumers. With average consecutive monthly revenue growth of 28% for 2018, we have begun the process to expand operations and jurisdictions to meet increased demand. The public listing of the company's common shares on the CSE is an important milestone in the development of the Company, as we continue to accelerate our expansion as a national cannabis brand. We're very thankful to our team and shareholders who have supported our growth and helped us accomplish this major objective of becoming a publicly traded company."

Jacques Habra, Chief Strategy Officer, stated: "As we expand into new states and regions, we will continue to maintain the core values of integrity and excellence in product development and community relations that have driven the company to success."

