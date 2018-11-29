New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Why Companies Are Buying Up Assets in the American Cannabis Market," featuring Chemistree Technology, Inc. (CSE: CHM) (OTCQB: CHMJF).

Chemistree also managed to purchase property in the middle of California's cannabis-friendly Desert Hot Springs for a reasonable $1.23 million. The site is large enough to support up to 205,000 square feet of greenhouses spread out across three facilities. Once fully operational, the company could produce nearly 50,000 pounds of cannabis per year. Desert Hot Springs is a popular cannabis region where there are 3.78 dispensaries for every one thousand people, which is the second highest pot shop density in the state. Grand View Research predicts that the global cannabis market could be worth $146.4 billion by 2025. Companies such as Chemistree may be ideally positioned to take advantage of a larger global market because of its focus on building long-term brands that appeal to cannabis users.

About Chemistree Technology, Inc.

Chemistree Technology, Inc. is an investment company operating in the cannabis sector in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Whattozee Networks Inc. and changed its name to Chemistree Technology Inc. in August 2017. Chemistree Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit the company's website at Chemistree.ca

