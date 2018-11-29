

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR), an automated, scalable and secure networks company, said Thursday that it intends to acquire HTBASE, which has developed a highly unique and disruptive platform for software-defined enterprise multicloud.



HTBASE offers a single layer of compute, networking and storage across public and private clouds as well as the edge, simplifying the management of multicloud environments and easing application migration across multiple clouds.



The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018. Juniper Networks noted that the acquisition will bring multicloud storage to Juniper's network and compute orchestration capabilities of its Contrail Enterprise Multicloud.



According to Juniper Networks, HTBASE's unique value is its platform's ability to make the complete infrastructure layer of compute, storage and networking transparent to applications, without impacting the operating system or architecture. This allows for very easy migration of enterprise workloads and leverage of multicloud without porting or lock-in on a single infrastructure stack.



'Companies are moving more workloads from on-premises to the cloud to keep up with the need for agility and more flexibility. It's up to us to make this transition not only achievable, but more importantly, to focus on making the move to the multicloud simple. Juniper is betting big on multicloud and the momentum is mounting every day,' said Rami Rahim, CEO of Juniper Networks.



