

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting an unexpected uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing another unexpected increase in initial jobless claims in the week ended November 24th.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 234,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 224,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 220,000.



With another unexpected increase, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting a matching figure in the week ended May 19th.



The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average rose to 223,250, an increase of 4,750 from the previous week's unrevised average of 218,500.



Continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, also increased by 50,000 to 1.710 million in the week ended November 17th.



The four-week moving average of continuing claims climbed to 1,667,750, an increase of 19,750 from the previous week's revised average of 1,648,000.



Next Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report for November.



