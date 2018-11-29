The global disposable respiratory masks market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of surgical cases. With the rise in the prevalence of chronic conditions, there has been an upsurge in the number of surgical procedures. Physicians and nurses must take precautions during these procedures to reduce the number of HAI cases such as upper respiratory tract infection and lower respiratory tract infection because the chances of getting exposed to HAIs for patients, doctors and nurses are high. Thus, increasing surgical cases drive the demand for protective devices such as disposable face masks.
This market research report on the global disposable respiratory masks market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the paradigm shift towards disposable devices in developed countries as one of the key emerging trends in the global disposable respiratory masks market:
Global disposable respiratory masks market: Paradigm shift towards disposable devices in developed countries
Developed countries such as the US and the UK have exhibited a shift toward the adoption of disposable devices. The face mask is used to prevent exposure to contaminants and reduce HAIs. Disposable masks eliminate the need for product sterilization and reduce the probability of cross-contamination in hospital settings. In most cases, disposables are cost-effective in preventing cross-contamination and reducing hospital stay.
"Governments in a few developed countries are encouraging the use of disposable surgical products. According to the FDA, face masks are not intended to be used more than once. This can increase the adoption of disposable respiratory masks. Similarly, in the UK, the NHS recommends single-use products such as disposable respiratory masks to reduce infection rates. Such government initiatives drive the adoption of disposable surgical products, thereby boosting market growth." says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global disposable respiratory masks market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global disposable respiratory masks market by product (LMA and face mask) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 44%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the rising number of product launches, the presence of improved healthcare infrastructure and initiatives by vendors.
