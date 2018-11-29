Arlington Watches Relocates from the United Kingdom to Sweden

LONDON, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

London based online shop for pre-owned modern and vintage watches Arlington Watches is moving its administration and operations to Gothenburg, Sweden early next year.

For owners Christine and Henrik Ljunglöf, both citizens of Sweden, the move is primarily motivated by personal circumstances, although a looming Brexit has had some influence on their decision to leave the United Kingdom.

Going forward, the United Kingdom will continue to be one of the primary markets for the company to source watches, parts, and services and to sell their second hand timepieces. But with the move, Arlington Watches will naturally consolidate its position in Europe and focus on international growth.

Henrik Ljunglöf explains:

"We love the UK as a place to live and particularly appreciate the flourishing watch community here. At the same time, the EU is a major market for us, and by locating ourselves in Sweden, an EU member state, we can guarantee that any changes to the UK/EU trade relations won't affect our European customers. We sincerely hope that post Brexit, we'll be able and without too much change to continue to serve our fellow watch enthusiasts here in the UK too."

Arlington Watches is an online shop offering a curated selection of pre-owned modern and vintage fine watches for worldwide delivery with exceptional customer service.

Further details about the move will be published at arlingtonwatches.com





Contact:

info@arlingtonwatches.com