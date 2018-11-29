Seadrill Enhances Personal Internet Experience for its Crew with New Speedcast Crew Wi-Fi Solution

Speedcast's Crew Wi-Fi solution offers high performance Internet dedicated to crew and removes administrative burden for Seadrill.

SYDNEY, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that the company is adding its recently-launched Crew Wi-Fi solution onboard over a dozen offshore drilling rigs operated by Seadrill.

Seadrill is a world leader in offshore drilling with one of the youngest, most modern fleets employing highly trained and proficient people. They operate in shallow to ultra-deep water, in both harsh and benign environments. Seadrill sees people as their most valuable asset, so the provision of Crew Wi-Fi is an essential service.

Speedcast's Crew Wi-Fi provides crew a personal Internet experience that is fast and reliable. As the service is fully managed by Speedcast, Seadrill does not need to administer payment plans or worry about bandwidth management. Crew onboard select Seadrill vessels can now take control of how they contact family and friends, browse websites, engage with social media and stream content, all while paying directly with credit card or PayPal through a self-service portal.

Speedcast has completed the Crew Wi-Fi installation onboard four of Seadrill's drilling rigs, and is scheduled to install on eight more before the year end.

"Speedcast Crew Wi-Fi was developed to streamline personal wi-fi access for onboard personnel, and we're proud to introduce it on multiple assets for one of our top customers," says Speedcast's EVP of Energy, Keith Johnson. "It improves the experience for crew when they're offshore, and also requires virtually no effort from the operations side for the customer - we take care of setup, and payment is done directly from the portal administered by Speedcast, so it's a very simple solution to a common requirement for offshore crew. Seadrill has been a great partner for us throughout the proof of concept project and we are excited to be working with them on Crew Wi-Fi."

"The Speedcast Crew Wi-Fi solution is already a great value-add onboard the vessels selected for proof of concept and we look forward to enhancing the experience for our crew on more of our rigs moving forward," says Ian Lamplough, Head of Partner Management, Seadrill. "With Speedcast taking care of all of the administration and setup, it frees up our operational resources while still giving our crews the personal access they need and expect while working offshore."

