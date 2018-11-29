SS&C Intralinks Launches New Data Room Insights Dashboard Giving Dealmakers Actionable Intelligence about Buyer Activity and Engagement

New virtual data room dashboard enables mergers and acquisitions participants to evaluate prospect engagement

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of financial services software and software-enabled services, today announced that SS&C Intralinks, a leading global virtual data room (VDR) provider, launched its new Data Room Insights Dashboard.

Using a proprietary algorithm, the dashboard captures the number of data room visits and documents accessed by each buyer group down to the individual level - intuitively showing information that advisors would otherwise need to manually sort and manipulate. Sell side deal teams can then use this information to rank the most engaged potential buyers and identify uninterested parties or areas of risk helping to progress a deal to closure. The dashboard can also be filtered over specific periods of time to better understand how buyer behavior is changing.

"For advisors on the sell side of a deal, measuring buyer engagement is a crucial part of the dealmaking process," said Jon Martin, SVP, Product Management at SS&C Intralinks. "The addition of the Insights Dashboard is the latest example of SS&C Intralinks' commitment to leveraging data and analytics to make the dealmaking process as frictionless and insightful as possible."

SS&C Intralinks, recently acquired by SS&C Technologies, is a leading financial technology provider for the global banking, dealmaking and capital markets communities. As pioneers of the virtual data room, SS&C Intralinks enables and secures the flow of information facilitating strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and investor reporting. In its 22-year history SS&C Intralinks has earned the trust and business of more than 99 percent of the Fortune 1000 and has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 13,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

