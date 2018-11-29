

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank (DB) confirmed that the police are currently conducting an investigation at a number of the company's offices in Germany. The money laundering investigation relates to the Panama Papers. Two unnamed Bank employees are suspected to be involved in the scandal. The Bank said Police and the public prosecutor's office arrived earlier on Thursday morning to search offices, including the head office at Taunusanlage in Frankfurt.



Shares of Deutsche Bank were down more than 3% in pre-market trade on Thursday. The Bank stated that it will be issuing further details in due course.



In September, BaFin or Federal Financial Supervisory Authority in Germany, ordered that Deutsche Bank AG take appropriate internal safeguards and comply with general due diligence obligations to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing. BaFin also appointed a special representative to monitor the implementation of the ordered measures.



