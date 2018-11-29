

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Personal income and spending in the U.S. both increased by more than anticipated in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.



The Commerce Department said personal income climbed by 0.5 percent in October after edging up by 0.2 percent in September. Economists had expected income to rise by 0.4 percent.



Disposable personal income, or personal income less personal current taxes, also increased by 0.5 percent in October following a 0.2 percent uptick in September.



Additionally, the report said personal spending advanced by 0.6 percent in October after rising by a revised 0.2 percent in the previous month.



Spending had also been expected to climb by 0.4 percent, matching the increase originally reported for September.



Real spending, which is adjusted to remove price changes, rose by 0.4 percent in October after inching up by 0.1 percent in September.



'Real consumption increased by a strong 0.4% m/m in October which means that, even allowing for the downward revisions to the gains in preceding months, fourth-quarter consumption growth should be in excess of 3.0% annualized,' said Paul Ashworth, Chief U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.



'That is a little stronger than we had previously anticipated,' he added. 'So, after also factoring in the stronger inventory data and third-quarter GDP revisions published yesterday, we are raising our fourth-quarter GDP growth forecast to 2.7%, from 2.3%.'



With spending rising by slightly more than income, personal saving as a percentage of disposable income slipped to 6.2 percent in October from 6.3 percent in September.



A reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve showed the annual rate of core consumer price growth edged down to 1.8 percent in October from 1.9 percent in September.



