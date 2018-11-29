

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the average global temperature continues to rise, 2018 is on course to be the fourth warmest on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization.



The 20 warmest years on record have been in the past 22 years, with the 2015-2018 making up the top four, the specialized UN agency on climate says.



All the key signs of climate change, including sea level rise, ocean heat and acidification and sea-ice and glacier melt continue, while extreme weather left a trail of devastation on all continents, says the 'State of the Climate in 2018' report.



The report shows that the global average temperature for the first ten months of the year was nearly 1°C above the pre-industrial baseline.



WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said that the world is not on track to meet climate change targets and control temperature increases.



Greenhouse gas concentrations are once again at record levels, and it is estimated that if the current trend continues, temperature may increase by 3-5°C by the end of the century.



The WMO chief warned, 'If we exploit all known fossil fuel resources, the temperature rise will be considerably higher.'



The WMO report will be presented as one of the authoritative scientific evidences at UN climate change talks, to be held from December 2-14 in Katowice, Poland. The key objective of the meeting is to adopt the implementation guidelines of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, which aims to hold the global average temperature increase close to 1.5°C.



The WMO report coincides with a new global report by an international group of researchers, published Wednesday, that says extreme heat generated by Climate change is affecting people's health, and also having effects on productivity, food supply and disease transmission.



