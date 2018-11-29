Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2018) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) FSE: 1GK) ("Gatekeeper" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high definition video surveillance systems developed to protect people in transit, is pleased to announce it will supply high definition video systems on 335 diesel-electric hybrid transit buses being manufactured for Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority ("SEPTA") by New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer").

SEPTA has notified Gatekeeper that it has been chosen as a supplier of new high definition video systems after completing an in-depth technology evaluation. SEPTA has purchased 525 new hybrid buses from New Flyer over a five-year contract, with 335 buses remaining to be delivered. These remaining buses will now be equipped with Gatekeeper's high definition video systems. Delivery, commissioning and installation of Gatekeeper's high definition video systems will take place at New Flyer's facility in St. Cloud, MN.

Doug Dyment, CEO commented: "We continue to expand our operations to support our growth plans in Philadelphia and I couldn't be more excited to have Gatekeeper's technology platform as part of the safety and security infrastructure in one of the world's largest and most diverse transit operations."

New Flyer of America Inc. is a subsidiary of NFI Group, which is the largest transit bus manufacturer and parts distributor in North America.

SEPTA is one of the largest transit authorities in the United States, providing over 300 million passenger rides annually on over 3,600 vehicles which includes approximately 970 trains.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. provides wireless high-definition video security and safety solutions for in-transit applications, including school buses, municipal transit, law enforcement and military. The company offers wireless live-streaming video surveillance, video analytics, driver monitoring, and incident management solutions to help protect school children, public transit users and employees while on the move. The company has unique photo enforcement and auto-ticketing solutions which deter stop-arm violations and protect school children. Gatekeeper has installed more than 100,000 video devices for more than 3,500 customers throughout North America.

For more information visit: www.gatekeeper-systems.com.



On behalf of the Board,

"Douglas Dyment"

President & CEO

