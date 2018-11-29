New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Departure of US AG and Democratic House Control Improve Prospects for Hemp Industry," featuring Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC Pink: MCOA).

To hear the CannabisNewsAudio version, visit: http://cnw.fm/5oxVz

To read the full editorial, visit: http://cnw.fm/NpUA5

Though Sessions was not able to launch a new escalation of the war on drugs, his stance on the subject frustrated cannabis proponents. Even as brands such as MCOA's hempSMART brought a state-legalized flood of hemp-derived products to the health and wellness markets, Sessions' presence threatened to stifle the fast-growing industry. However, the cannabis trade and surrounding industries continued to grow despite Sessions' presence. MCOA is a shining example of an industry-savvy company that has recognized opportunities for growth and development in an industry that reached an estimated value of $9 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach over $47 billion by 2027. The company developed a distinct hemp derived CBD brand - hempSMART - and established high yielding hemp cultivation farming projects in the United States and Canada while also investing in Moneytrac Technology, a business providing financial and support services for the cannabis industry.

About Marijuana Company of America Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreational use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop. For more information, visit the company's website at www.MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://wwwCannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

CNW Corporate Communications Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net