Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2018) - Peekaboo Beans Inc (CSE: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" "Peekaboo" or the "Company") and For Heroes Only are pleased to announce a partnership to create and launch a new subscription-based program.

For Heroes Only uplifts and inspires kids to live healthy, thriving and happy lives. By mixing technology, medias, pedagogy and storytelling together into never ending real life adventures, For Heroes Only reinvents fan engagement, making dreams come true for brands, kids, fans and parents.

The program, entitled, "Get Dressed for Adventure" is expected to launch over the next six months, and will be rolled out over a 12-month period. Priced at $29.99, the monthly installments begin with the arrival of a direct mail package containing product items, aimed at introducing children in an adventure filled world, throughout the year. The product lines will start with a story line adventure and will include, engaging activities, puzzles and games to play with family and friends, along with a myriad audio plays and videos of real world play elements, that engages the child as the hero in the adventure. Through active play engagement, Peekaboo Beans will bring the brand to life in the eyes of children, while infusing the Peekaboo Beans products in the story line, "Get Dressed for Adventure".

Peekaboo President and CEO Traci Costa comments, "The For Heroes Only belief that 'Every child is already a hero and it's our job as content creators, brands and parents to help them discover that', aligns perfectly with Peekaboo Beans' brand values of creating ethically manufactured quality children's clothing that promotes real world play. The subscription program leverages our growing omni-channel distribution, increasing our sales channels, and strengthening our brand position in our social impact movement."

By leveraging the brand through various channels including social media, blogs and influencers, Peekaboo Beans' reach exponentially expands while affiliates are earning commission for engagement, sales and social interactions. The Company aims to broaden distribution through an omni-channel platform, including major e-commerce sites, host more pop-up boutiques within large retailers, and sell products through social media channels and channel partners.

About For Heroes Only

For Heroes Only is a Montreal based cross-reality content development company focused on growing young audiences for consumer brands and pro sport teams with storytelling wizardry and a multimodal approach mixing fun (entertainment mode), learning (cognitive mode) and real-world experiences (active-play mode), For Heroes Only develops engagement programs that parents approve of, where kids are invited to become the heroes of a never-ending journey of inspiration. Engagement programs are customized and developed in partnership with brands. Recurring revenues a generated through a subscription based economic model. A dream come true for brands, kids, fans and parents.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

To learn more about Peekaboo Beans, visit: www.peekaboobeans.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Ms. Traci Costa, President and CEO

(604) 279-2326

For more information, please contact the Company at:

BEAN@kincommunications.com

1-866-604-6730

Reader Advisory

This news release may include forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.