The global POC Urinalysis market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of nephropathic disorders and UTIs. The lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes, and hypertension have an adverse impact on the excretion system, which includes the lungs, kidneys, skin, bladder, and urinary tract. It impacts the appearance, concentration, and the content of urine, hence leading to various nephropathic disorders. The major factors driving the growth of this market are the rising prevalence of kidney diseases and UTIs. UTI is the most common non-intestinal infection worldwide, whereas CKD is a major international public health problem. UTIs can be particularly dangerous in pregnant women. Thus, urine analysis is one of the recommended antenatal guidelines for the early diagnosis of pregnancy-associated complications.

This market research report on the global POC Urinalysis market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing partnership as one of the key emerging trends in the global POC Urinalysis market:

Global POC Urinalysis market: Growing partnership

The increase in the incidence of UTIs and nephropathic disorders leads to the growing demand for the diagnostic system, especially POC, as it is the fastest growing segment of the diagnostic systems. Many companies develop and distribute products in partnership, which ultimately helps to cover a larger geographical area and obtain higher ROI as the product is co-developed and marketed. This combined product provides better analysis by continuous load-and-go processing with no centrifugation, reduced offline dilutions, and a fewer manual steps.

"Sysmex, a diversified player, partnered with Siemens healthcare to provide a fully integrated system called as CLINITEK AUWi. It is the combination of Sysmex UF-1000i automated urine particle analyzer with CLINITEK atlas automated urine chemistry analyzer. Also, Sysmex partnered with bioMerieux for distributing its UF-1000i urinalysis system, which helped it to enter the markets of the US and Europe, as bioMerieux provided its customer base and thus explored its brand value," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on healthcare equipment.

Global POC Urinalysis market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global POC Urinalysis market by product (consumables and systems) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of 45%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas holds the largest share as the adoption rate of POC urinalysis diagnostics is high and consist of many developed economies in the region.

