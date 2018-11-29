The Long Beach Wedding Center Receives 2018 Spectrum Award for Customer Service

An affordable wedding day alternative, The Long Beach Wedding Center offers an intimate and personalized service for couples on their special day

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2018 / The Long Beach Wedding Center is excited to announce that they are a recipient of the 2018 City Beat News Spectrum Award for excellence in customer service. The award recognizes companies and business professionals who prioritize client satisfaction and value exceptional customer experience.

City Beat News is an independent research and publishing company that aims to influence consumer purchasing decisions by highlighting businesses that promote both quality and outstanding service. The Long Beach Wedding Center has also received recognition for having won the City Beat News Spectrum Award for four consecutive years and are 'honored to have earned such high ratings to receive this prestigious award'.

The Long Beach Wedding Center sees continuous success given their unwavering commitment to their local and international clientele. For more information regarding their unique services visit http://www.longbeachchapel.com.

About The Long Beach Wedding Center

The Long Beach Wedding Center provides couples the opportunity to create lasting memories due to their affordable and personalized service. With a beautiful location and charming interior, there is no need for a church or city hall. Their agents are specially authorized by the RR/CC of Los Angeles County to issue marriage licenses, so couples can tie the knot within an hour, making the service both simple and convenient. They state that the average cost of a wedding is often five figures, so by embracing nuptial simplicity, individuals have access to a cost-effective alternative. Open to couples of all faiths, The Long Beach Wedding Center is a top choice for those looking to marry on a budget with a simple yet romantic ceremony.

