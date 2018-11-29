

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) are losing more than 2 percent in Germany after the banking giant's offices were searched by police and prosecutors for alleged money laundering.



Deutsche Bank said in a statement that a number of searches are being conducted at its offices in Germany in connection with the so-called 'Panama Papers'.



Police and the public prosecutor's office arrived earlier on Thursday morning to search the bank's offices, including its head office at Taunusanlage in Frankfurt.



'We confirm that the police are currently conducting an investigation at a number of our offices in Germany. The investigation relates to the Panama Papers. We will be issuing further details in due course,' Deutsche Bank said in a statement.



The company added it is co-operating fully with the authorities and will provide updates as new details emerge.



The Frankfurt public prosecutor's office said that a total of 170 police officers, prosecutors and tax inspectors searched six of Deutsche Bank's offices and seized numerous written as well as electronic business documents, while further investigations are ongoing.



According to media reports, the investigations are directed primarily against two Deutsche Bank employees who are suspected of helping clients create so-called 'off-shore entities' in tax havens around the world to launder money gained from criminal deeds.



The Panama Papers refers to a leak of millions of documents to the media by Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca in April 2016 that provides details of financial and attorney-client information for several offshore entities.



The reports linked several public officials, company executives and wealthy individuals around the world to overseas assets in tax havens ranging from the British Virgin Islands to Panama, showing how these people allegedly used offshore companies to evade taxes.



