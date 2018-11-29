Last month at London Tech Day, CaptionHub, the market-leading video audio captioning platform, announced its integration with Brightcove, the leading provider of cloud services for video. Brightcove, which powers video distribution and management for some of the world's most popular brands, publishers, and broadcasters, will enable mutual clients to use CaptionHub's AI-enabled collaboration platform to publish original language and translated subtitles directly to their video content.

With CaptionHub and Brightcove, mutual clients have access to the most comprehensive and advanced features available for creating, editing and publishing subtitles for audio and video. CaptionHub provides the capability to produce high-quality, interactive and engaging content for audiences who have English as a second language, are hard of hearing or are watching video in silent mode. CaptionHub enables customers to create highly-customized subtitle experiences, including language-specific subtitle translations. CaptionHub significantly speeds up video reach to new geographies.

"CaptionHub's integration with Brightcove allows our customers to produce subtitles in a timely and cost effective manner," Erik Ducker, director of technology partnerships, Brightcove, said. "We strive to provide our customers with the tools needed to distribute the best content to their audiences, while accounting for accessibility and language requirements. Our partnership with CaptionHub is one way we do that. We are excited for this venture and look forward to seeing the enhanced video experiences our customers get from this new partnership."

"Brightcove has an amazing reputation for video publishing and distribution," said Tom Bridges, CaptionHub Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to helping Brightcove customers extend the reach quality of their video content with perfect subtitles, faster for increased revenues, audience reach and reputational protection."

About CaptionHub

CaptionHub is the market-leading video audio captioning platform. Leading household brands media companies worldwide use CaptionHub to create, edit and publish subtitles to video. Founded in 2015, CaptionHub has customers around the world. For more information, visit http://www.captionhub.com

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetising video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company's founding in 2004, Brightcove's award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005469/en/

Contacts:

CaptionHub

James Jameson

james@captionhub.com



Brightcove

Meredith Duhaime

press@brightcove.com