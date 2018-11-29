The "Global Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Segmented by Type, End-user Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT and Telecommunication), and Geography Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.21%, during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The rising proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and feature phones and technological advancements in consumer electronic devices are driving the growth of the analog IC market. The increasing adoption of IoT in various industries is also expected to propel the market's growth, owing to the evident benefits of analog ICs, across a considerable range of real-time connected devices and applications.

Additionally, the launch of supportive government initiatives for the development of infrastructure for electric and autonomous vehicles, is further contributing to the growth of the analog IC market. However, issues related to design complexity and short product life cycle of analog integrated circuit (IC) are estimated to challenge the growth of the market studied, during the forecast period.

The Automotive Segment Expected to Fuel the Growth

The automotive segment of the market studied is expected to record rapid growth over the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for autonomous and electric vehicles. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, about 5,839 patents related to autonomous driving were filed, worldwide. Bosch accounts for a significant share in patent filings related to autonomous driving, at about 958 patents during 2010-2017.

Various automotive giants, such as Toyota, Ford, Volkswagen, BMW, and Renault, are encouraging the use of analog ICs, to introduce better automation in their electronic circuitry. Technological advancements in automotive electronics and the significant rise in the integration of these technologies in mid-range and low-end cars in the region, is also augmenting the demand for analog ICs.

Major Market Developments

Texas Instruments launched TLV320ADC3100, a stereo audio ADC which incorporates programmable sample rates, programmable gain amplifiers (PGA), integrated automatic gain control (AGC) mechanisms, digital filters, and a phase-locked loop (PLL). This can be used for several applications, such as smart speakers, voice-enabled assistants, and noise-cancellation systems.

Analog Devices Inc. launched a new sensor interface IC that enables the development of next-generation intelligent electrochemical sensors. The new sensor interface IC is an ideal solution for various applications, such as industrial gas sensing, instrumentation, vital signs monitoring, and disease management.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Key Findings of the Study

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Insights

4.1 Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Technology Roadmap

5. Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Dynamics

5.1 Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Proliferation of Smartphones, Feature Phones and Tablets

5.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Automation and IoT in Various Industries

5.2 Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Challenges

5.2.1 Increasing Design Complexity of Analog ICs

5.2.2 Short Product Life Cycles

6. Global Analog Integrated Circuit Market Segmentation

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 General-purpose IC

6.1.2 Application-specific IC

6.2 By End-user Vertical

6.2.1 Consumer Electronics

6.2.2 Automotive

6.2.3 IT and Telecommunication

6.2.4 Computer

6.2.5 Industrial

6.2.6 Military and Government

6.2.7 Other End-user Verticals

6.3 By Geography

6.3.1 North America Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Size (2018-2023)

6.3.2 Europe Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Size (2018-2023)

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Size (2018-2023)

6.3.4 Latin America Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Size (2018-2023)

6.3.5 Middle East Africa Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Size (2018-2023)

7. Competitive Intelligence Company Profiles

7.1 Analog Devices Inc

7.2 Infineon Technologies AG

7.3 Maxim Integrated Products Inc

7.4 Microchip Technology Inc

7.5 NXP Semiconductors NV

7.6 Qualcomm Inc

7.7 Richtek Technology Corporation

7.8 Skywork Solutions Inc

7.9 STMicroelectronics NV

7.10 Taiwan Semiconductor Co Ltd

7.11 Texas Instruments Inc

*List Not Exhaustive

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future of the Global Analog Integrated Circuit Market

