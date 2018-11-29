Industrial Sensors Market Worth $21.6 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Industrial Sensors Market by Sensor (Level Sensor, Image Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, Force Sensor, Flow Sensor, Temperature; and Humidity & Moisture Sensors), Type, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Industrial Sensors Market is expected to be valued at USD 16.0 billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by growing Industrial 4.0 and IIoT, surging wireless sensors market, and burgeoning demand for industrial robots.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Industrial Sensors Market.

Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=108042398

Level sensor to hold largest share of industrial sensors market in 2018

Based on sensor, level sensor leads the industrial sensors market as major applications of level sensors, such as manufacturing and process industries, semiconductor manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and aerospace and defense manufacturing, occupy a huge share in the industrial sensors market. Also, average selling price of level sensors is highest when compared with other types of sensors covered in this report.

Market for noncontact sensors to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

Noncontact industrial sensors is a faster growing segment of the industrial sensors market. Increasing penetration of remote sensing and wireless sensing attributes to the growth of noncontact sensors in the industrial sensors market. The wireless sensors market is increasing due to factors such as increasing penetration in industrial automation applications; growing adoption of wearables in industrial facilities; emerging concepts, such as smart factory; and increasing applications in pharmaceuticals and mining industries and petroleum refineries.

Browse in-depth TOC on"Industrial Sensors Market"

67- Tables

34- Figures

126- Pages

APAC expected to hold largest share of industrial sensors market in 2018

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the industrial sensors market in 2018. China and Japan are the key countries contributing to the growth of the industrial sensors market in APAC. APAC is the largest market for industrial sensors because of the presence of China in this region. China's manufacturing output is the largest in the world. It is one of the major manufacturers of consumer electronics, automobiles, etc.

Ask for PDF @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108042398

North America is expected to account for the second-largest share of the industrial sensors market throughout the forecast period. The US currently accounts for the largest share of the industrial sensors market in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico.

A few major players operating in the industrial sensors market are Rockwell Automation (US), Honeywell (US), Amphenol Corporation (US), Texas Instruments (US), Panasonic (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), First Sensor (Germany), and Siemens (Germany).

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Level Sensor Market by Technology (Contact ( Magnetostrictive, Vibratory Probe), and Noncontact (Ultrasonic, Optical)), Monitoring Type (Continuous Level Monitoring, and Point Level Monitoring), End-Use Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Image Sensor Market by Technology (CMOS, CCD), Processing Type (2D, and 3D), Spectrum (Visible, and Non- Visible), Array Type (Linear, and Area), Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-sensor-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com