The ASX-listed company which aspires to 'close the loop' on the energy-metal cycle has successfully produced lithium-ion batteries from tri-lithium phosphate sourced directly from a mine dump. It has also reported outstanding results in lithium recovery in excess of 90%, using its SiLeach process at the ANSTO Minerals pilot plant in New South Wales.From pv magazine Australia With lithium-ion battery supply chains stretched by the buoyant demand from the rapidly developing electro-mobility and energy storage industries, price increases for raw material have trust the question of their availability ...

