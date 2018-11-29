

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Three reports that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday show an alarming picture of mortality in the United States.



Life expectancy is dropping and overall death rate is increasing in the country. Mortality from drug addiction and suicide is rising fast among young adults.



According to data from the National Vital Statistics System, from 1999 through 2017, a 33 percent increase has been recorded in suicide rate.



Suicide rate was significantly higher in 2017 compared with 1999 among females and males of all age groups between 10 and 74.



Although the 'Healthy People 2020' program targets reducing suicide rate to 10.2 per 100,000 by 2020, it has steadily increased in recent years.



The report 'Drug Overdose Deaths in the United States, 1999-2017' says that deaths from drug overdose continue to be a public health burden in the United States.



In 2017, 70,237 such deaths were reported. Death from drug addiction was highest in West Virginia (57.8 per 100,000), Ohio (46.3), Pennsylvania (44.3), and the District of Columbia (44).



It has been noted that the pattern of drugs involved in drug overdose deaths has changed in recent years. The rate of deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone increased 45 percent in 2017.



A separate report on mortality says life expectancy for the U.S. population declined to 78.6 years in 2017 from 78.7 years in 2016.



The mortality rate in the United States increased in 2017, for the second time in the past 3 years, from 728.8 deaths per 100,000 people in 2016 to 731.9 per 100,000 last year.



'Life expectancy gives us a snapshot of the Nation's overall health and these sobering statistics are a wake-up call that we are losing too many Americans, too early and too often, to conditions that are preventable,' CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a statement.



