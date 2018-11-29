The "Vaping Laws Expanded: Germany Regulatory Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In our latest look at the regulatory landscape in Germany, we find a bill amending the German Tobacco Products Law is being considered which could prohibit all outdoor advertising, while a bill that would have extended restrictions to nicotine-free products has been dropped.

All e-cigs and refill containers must now contain a physical leaflet detailing health risks and instructions but there has still been no ruling on the maximum quantity of menthol in e-liquids.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Regulatory landscape

3 National regulatory framework (updates)

4 Age restrictions

5 Product restrictions (update)

6 Labelling and packaging (updates)

7 CLP regulations

8 Obligation to notify (updates)

9 Retail channel restrictions

10 Public usage (update)

11 Comparative overview of vaping restrictions in five Länder (update)

12 Advertising and marketing (update)

13 Taxation

14 Enforcement

15 Selected case law (update)

16 Relevant laws

17 Relevant bodies

18 Appendix

