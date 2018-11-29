

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pending home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a substantial decrease in the month of October, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday.



NAR said its pending home sales index plunged by 2.6 percent to 102.1 in October after climbing by 0.7 percent to an upwardly revised 104.8 in September. With the steep drop, the index fell to its lowest level since mid-2014.



The sharp pullback surprised economists, who had expected pending home sales to rise by 0.5 percent, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.



Pending home sales in October were down by 6.7 percent compared to the same month a year ago, reflecting the tenth straight month of annual decreases.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun noted a similar period of decline occurred during the so-called 'Taper Tantrum' in 2013, when interest rates jumped from 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent.



Sales finally rebounded when rates decreased, but Yun said, 'This time, interests rates are not going down, in fact, they are probably going to increase even further.'



Yun suggested the Federal Reserve should be less aggressive in raising interest rates, given inflationary pressure is all but disappearing.



'Looking at the broader economy and keeping in mind that the housing sector is a great contributor to the economy, it would be wise for the Federal Reserve to slow the raising of rates to see how inflation develops,' Yun said.



The report showed a particularly steep drop in pending home sales in the West, where pending sales plummeted by 8.9 percent.



Pending home sales in the Midwest and South also slumped by 1.8 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, while pending home sales in the Northeast rose by 0.7 percent.



On Wednesday, the Commerce Department released a separate report showing a significant decrease in new home sales in the month of October.



The Commerce Department said new home sales plummeted by 8.9 percent to an annual rate of 533,000 in October from an upwardly revised rate of 597,000 in September.



Economists had expected new home sales to rise to a rate of 575,000 from the 553,000 originally reported for the previous month.



With the steep drop, new home sales tumbled to their lowest level since hitting an annual rate of 538,000 in March of 2016.



