In our latest look at the French market, we find that most of the vape stores have a monthly revenue of between 10,000-20,000. Sales of e-liquid generate around 60% of revenue, while tobacco is the most popular flavour.
The most popular strength is 6mg/ml. The e-liquid sector is dominated by French brands, while the hardware sector is led by Chinese brands.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive summary
2 Background
3 Vape store overview
4 Revenue analysis
5 E-liquids
6 Hardware and tanks/atomisers
7 CBD
8 Future outlook and regulations
Companies Mentioned
- Alfaliquid
- Aspire
- Bordo2
- Eleaf
- Innokin
- Joyetech
- Kanger
- Liquideo
- Pulp
- Roykin
- Smok
- Svaourea
- VDLV
- Wismec
