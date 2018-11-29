The "E-Liquids Main Source of Revenue for Vape Stores: France Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In our latest look at the French market, we find that most of the vape stores have a monthly revenue of between 10,000-20,000. Sales of e-liquid generate around 60% of revenue, while tobacco is the most popular flavour.

The most popular strength is 6mg/ml. The e-liquid sector is dominated by French brands, while the hardware sector is led by Chinese brands.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Background

3 Vape store overview

4 Revenue analysis

5 E-liquids

6 Hardware and tanks/atomisers

7 CBD

8 Future outlook and regulations

Companies Mentioned

Alfaliquid

Aspire

Bordo2

Eleaf

Innokin

Joyetech

Kanger

Liquideo

Pulp

Roykin

Smok

Svaourea

VDLV

Wismec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hjcf9q/france?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005498/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: E-Cigarettes