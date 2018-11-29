Eggplant, the customer experience optimization specialist, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

By delivering intelligent test automation, Eggplant enables organizations to automate the creation and execution of tests, and intelligent learning based on analysis of test results. Its Digital Automation Intelligence Suite intelligently learns to prioritize the tests that maximize coverage, find the most bugs and reflect customer usage patterns. Eggplant can analyze the real customer experience by providing a comprehensive view of functional, performance and usability testing. It can keep up with the testing requirements of the most demanding continuous delivery pipeline and provide continuous intelligence to improve the customer experience and business outcomes. In our view, these are unique capabilities that resulted in Eggplant being named a Leader in this Gartner Magic Quadrant.

"We believe that our Leader position is reflective of the innovation that we are delivering, which is transforming software testing. Businesses are now run by digital products and the delivery cycle of those products has come down from months to hours. In this world of continuous delivery, organizations must automate the entire testing cycle to keep pace from test creation, through test execution with automated learning. Our Digital Automation Intelligence Suite enables DevOps teams to rapidly automate the entire testing lifecycle across any platform, giving them a competitive advantage."

John Bates, CEO Eggplant

Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation," Joachim Herschmann, Thomas E. Murphy, Jim Scheibmeir, 27 November 2018

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Eggplant

Eggplant, the fastest growing test automation provider and a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, provides user-centric, intelligent testing and performance solutions designed to optimize the digital experience, delight customers, and drive business success. Only Eggplant enables organizations to test, monitor, analyze, and report on the quality and responsiveness of software applications across different interfaces, platforms, browsers, and devices, including mobile, IoT, desktop, and mainframe. Learn more at eggplant.io

