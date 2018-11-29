Flipdock Promises a Better Skype Meeting Room Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Flipdock announced today the launch of its flagship meeting room collaboration and Skype for Business conferencing solution. Flipdock allows users to control their entire meeting experience through a highly intuitive center-of-room touch controller. Flipdock supports Skype for Business certified AV devices (cameras and speakerphones) and works with existing meeting room TV/display.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791422/Flipdock_Essentials_Kit.jpg )



Flipdock's simple components allow for easy plug-and-play installation. Flipdock's setup wizard offers seamless integration with Skype for Business and Microsoft Exchange giving the room a unique identity so it can be invited to meetings and added to Exchange calendars. This allows users to quickly start scheduled meetings with a one-touch to join experience.

Flipdock's content sharing and collaboration experience has been thoughtfully designed with today's collaboration workflow in mind. As a result, Flipdock offers users a wide variety of options such as browsing websites, accessing online apps, and sharing files from USB, network folder, or cloud storage. It also allows fullscreen sharing via HDMI, as well as a full-featured, web-based, whiteboard which can be shared online with remote participants over Skype for Business.

In addition, native Intel Unite support will be added to Flipdock in the next software update. This integration will support the ability to wirelessly share files or mirror a smartphone or laptop screen to the Flipdock meeting experience.

Flipdock takes meeting room collaboration to the next level by allowing instant switching between open apps, content, and calls. Flipdock not only allows users to share content, but to annotate any shared content and easily send the results to all participants or save them to a connected USB device.

Pricing and Availability

Flipdock will be available for immediate purchase early December from the Flipdock online store in the United States and Canada and through authorized distributors in Europe and the Middle East in Q1 2019. The Flipdock Essentials package starts from $1499 and includes the Flipdock box Intel vPRO enabled minicomputer preloaded with the Flipdock software and the 10-inch tabletop touch controller.

About Flipdock

Flipdock revolutionizes the Skype for Business meeting room experience with advanced productivity, collaboration, and communication features which place simplicity and ease of use at the forefront of user experience design. Flipdock is a registered trademark of the Cequens group of companies in the United States and other countries. For more info, please visit http://www.flipdock.com.

For media inquiries please contact hello@flipdock.com.

Media Contact:

Sebai Mansour

Marcom Manager

hello@flipdock.com