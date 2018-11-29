On November 27, 2018, WOW air hf. published a press release with information on the company's financial situation. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's instruments can be given observation status if any circumstances exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial situation or the pricing of the instruments. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the bond loan issued by WOW air hf. (WOW001, ISIN code NO0010832785, trading code WOW001) will be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Jimmy Kvarnström, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB