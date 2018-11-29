Regulatory News:

From Monday December 3 rd Free2Move Paris is providing access to a fleet of 550 electric Peugeot i0n and Citroën C-Zéro vehicles.

The service is easy and convenient to use with the Free2Move Paris app.

Users can choose between two options , with no minimum rental period : €0.32/minute with a monthly subscription of €9.90 (no commitment) for regular use, €0.39/minute with no subscription for occasional use, insurance costs are included.

service offers . User can park in authorized public places as well as on dedicated electric vehicles spaces (ex Autolib). Free2Move Paris service is available 24/7. Dedicated teams regularly recharge the cars.

Brigitte Courtehoux, Free2Move CEO, said:"Within just two years of its launch, Free2Move already has more than 1.5 million users in 12 countries and a fleet of 65,000 vehicles.We are delighted to launch our car sharing service in Paris and we are also planning to expand our offering to the surrounding metropolitan area very soon."

About Free2Move

Created in September 2016, Free2Move brand consolidates all of Groupe PSA's new mobility services with the aim of satisfying the full spectrum of consumers' transport needs (car sharing, fleet management and multi-brand leasing services). It currently has more than 1.5 million customers worldwide. With the Free2Move app, users can choose the most suitable mode of transport in just a few clicks.

Free2Move Paris is a free-floating service that is available 24/7 across the city

The service is easy and convenient to use. With the Free2Move Paris app (which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play Store), you can manage the entire experience from your phone, from locating, booking and opening a nearby available vehicle to finding electric vehicle parking spaces and ending the rental.

: No minimum rental period is required and all insurance and parking costs are included in the area covered by the service.

is required and all are in the area covered by the service. To sign up, simply enter your personal and bank details in the Free2Move Paris app, and upload your driving licence and ID.

