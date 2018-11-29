

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Thursday's session with modest gains. Early gains were fueled by yesterday's rally on Wall Street and dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.



Powell said that U.S. interest rates were just below neutral, implying that the Fed's three-year tightening cycle is drawing to a close.



Traders remained in a cautious mood due to lingering uncertainty about the trade dispute between the U.S. and China ahead of this weekend's meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



UK banks performed well after they passed the Bank of England's annual stress tests.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.20 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.19 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.14 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.01 percent, but the CAC of France rose 0.46 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.49 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.36 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank sank 3.40 percent after the banking giant's offices were searched by police and prosecutors over alleged money laundering. In Paris, Danone rose 0.18 percent after it backed Ayem to launch a new range of Breakfast Protein Pots.



Safran advanced 5.04 percent after it announced the company targets recurring operating income margin should trend to a 16% to 18% range by 2022. Organic revenue growth is projected to be in a mid-single digit range on average over the 2019-2022 period.



In London, Daily Mail & General tumbled 8.47 percent after it warned of volatile advertising market conditions.



Intu properties plunged 39.25 percent after a consortium comprising the Peel Group, the Olayan Group and Brookfield Property Group, has informed its withdrawal from the possible offer for the company.



Real estate firm Hammerson sank 7.58 percent. The company said it has completed the sale of the 50 percent stake in Highcross shopping centre in Leicester to an Asian investor introduced by M&G Real Estate for 236 million pounds.



Ericsson slid 0.05 percent in Stockholm after it was selected by Volvo Car Group to provide the CVC platform to further enable its digital vehicle services in more than 120 markets worldwide for the next five years.



Eurozone's economic sentiment weakened for an eleventh straight month in November, but the pace of decline was less than expected, helped by an improvement in morale in the industrial sector. The economic sentiment indicator fell to 109.5, which was the weakest reading since May 2017, when the score was 109, survey data from the European Commission showed on Thursday.



The October reading was revised to 109.7 from 109.8. Economists had forecast a score of 109.1 for November.



Germany's consumer price inflation slowed more-than-expected in November, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.3 percent year-on-year following a 2.5 percent increase in October, which was the highest in over a decade. Economists had expected 2.4 percent inflation for November. In September, inflation was 2.3 percent.



Germany's unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to a record low in November and the number of unemployed decreased more than expected, despite a weaker economy.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 5 percent from 5.1 percent in October, figures from the Federal Employment Agency showed on Thursday. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.



Germany's employment level in October hit a record high since reunification and the ILO jobless rate eased from the previous month, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday. The employment grew by 1.2 percent or 556,000 persons year-on-year to over 45.1 million.



After reporting an unexpected uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing another unexpected increase in initial jobless claims in the week ended November 24th.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 234,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 224,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 220,000.



Personal income and spending in the U.S. both increased by more than anticipated in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.



The Commerce Department said personal income climbed by 0.5 percent in October after edging up by 0.2 percent in September. Economists had expected income to rise by 0.4 percent.



Additionally, the report said personal spending advanced by 0.6 percent in October after rising by a revised 0.2 percent in the previous month. Spending had also been expected to climb by 0.4 percent, matching the increase originally reported for September.



Pending home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a substantial decrease in the month of October, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday.



NAR said its pending home sales index plunged by 2.6 percent to 102.1 in October after climbing by 0.7 percent to an upwardly revised 104.8 in September. With the steep drop, the index fell to its lowest level since mid-2014.



The sharp pullback surprised economists, who had expected pending home sales to rise by 0.5 percent, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.



