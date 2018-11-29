

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a significant increase. The market enjoyed broad strength during the session, with a solid performance by the defensive heavyweights.



Gains were fueled by yesterday's rally on Wall Street and dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.36 percent Thursday and finished at 9,015.59. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.35 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.23 percent.



Novartis advanced 2.5 percent after it received approval for its multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya from the European Commission.



Nestle climbed 1.2 percent and Roche added 0.7 percent.



Lonza was among the top performing stocks of the session, surging 5 percent.



Swiss Life gained 1.4 percent after it announced a share buyback.



The luxury goods companies struggled ahead of this weekend's meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Swatch Group fell 0.4 percent, while rival Richemont rose 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX