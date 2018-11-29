Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: Sparta Commercial Shareholder Update - November 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2018 / Sparta Commercial Services Inc. ("Sparta" or the "Company"), (OTC PINK: SRCO), a premiere provider of mobile app, website and text messaging technology solutions, and vehicle history reports, along with municipal and commercial financing services in North America is pleased to provide an update on its core business operations.

iMobile App

This division continues to widen its mobile app audience beyond vehicle dealerships, racetracks, restaurants, and liquor stores, through the addition of consumer and employee-facing mobile app clients for a wide variety of small and medium sized business usage. We have been marketing to the Golf and Country Club sector as well as private schools utilizing the relationships we have formed with industry professionals. This division continues to receive interest from clients who have organically found the company or who have responded to our social media campaigns.

New clients include:

The Glen Club, a KemperSports Club w/ Top 100 Golf Course - Glenview, IL



Nassau Country Club with over 100 years of history - Glen Cove, NY



The Browning School - New York, NY



The Gateway School - New York, NY

Vehicle History Reports

In addition to the recently announced partnership with AutoTrader, the company continues progressing towards further expansion within the AutoTrader retail dealer network.

Partnered with the nation's largest independent resource for DMV related information, products, and services to provide online vehicle history reports to their 180 million annual visitors.

eBays' largest seller of used motorcycles continues to provide Cyclechex reports for every classified listing.

The company is exploring additional revenue generating opportunities with existing clients Kelly Blue Book and Allstate Insurance Company.

Municipal Financing

Recent unannounced new clients include:

Hyde County, NC



Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA



Town of Blacksburg, SC



Town of Swansea, SC



Town of Candor, NC



City of Albany, GA

Sparta's CEO Anthony Havens stated, "2018 has been an important transition year for Sparta. We have added products and services to our existing business units and are now well positioned for accelerated growth. In addition, the company has identified and has been progressively developing two near-term wellness product growth initiatives. We are also pleased to announce the appointment of Boyle CPA, LLC as our new auditor with the intent of completing the financials and audit to become compliant with regulatory reporting requirements. I would personally like to thank the many loyal, long term shareholders who have continued to support our efforts."

About Sparta Commercial Services Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (www.spartacommercial.com), through its subsidiary, iMobile Solutions, Inc., provides comprehensive vehicle title history reports to dealers, insurance companies, credit unions and consumers. Sparta, via its iMobileApp product (www.imobileapp.com), has also become a leader in developing and servicing custom mobile apps for a wide range of businesses including restaurants, liquor stores, racetracks, and clubs; as well as vehicle dealerships including Harley-Davidson® and John Deere. Other mobile communications products offered by Sparta include website design, development, hosting and SEO services, and a text messaging and alert service. Sparta's Municipal Leasing Division (www.spartamunicipal.com) offers and administers a specialized municipal leasing program for local and state agencies with jurisdictions seeking a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs such as police motorcycles and cruisers, EMS equipment and busses, and any type of equipment a municipality requires.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, potential fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: http://www.sec.gov.

