President Miguel Albuquerque (L), and Tactilis Chairman and CEO, Michael Gardiner sign the agreement to develop Madeira as one of the world's smartest islands.



Funchal, Madeira, Nov 29, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government of Madeira and technology group Tactilis recently formalized a partnership to create a new digital identity platform that enables safe, secure and more efficient transactions for all citizens in Madeira.Following two years of detailed research and preparation with a consortium of Madeira's leading system integrators (MC- Computadores, Sa., represented by Jose Pedro Silva Morgado, XGT-Solucoes Informaticas SA., represented by Luis Duarte Pontes Sousa da Silva and GestoolsASP-Gestao Online Lda., represented by Jorge Andre Ribeiro Dias Fernandes), the government and Tactilis have memorialized the final documentation necessary to launch a comprehensive 'Smart Island' program that initially comprises of twelve projects involving education, healthcare, port security, transport, payments, tourism and a wide range of government services.The key enabler for the program is Tactilis' high security biometric system-on-card (BSoC) product - a credit card sized computer that guarantees a user's identity for a multitude of daily transactions, whilst ensuring the secure management of their personal credentials and data. The card can be carried in a wallet or purse much like any common ID or bank card, yet incorporates a government grade fingerprint sensor from NEXT, 4GB of internal storage memory, a powerful microprocessor and standard smartcard chip which enables it to be used with conventional terminals already deployed throughout society.Whilst the card is highly advanced it is simple and convenient to use - a single touch of the sensor located on the face of the card authenticates the owner's identity and proceeds with the desired transaction ubiquitously without the need to remember complicated and vulnerable passwords or pin numbers. The owner's private data is also continually protected.For widespread mobility, the card can be used with a slim Tactilis' card carrier, allowing seamless operation in the workplace, at home, in stores or outdoors, whenever and wherever there is Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC or USB connectivity.From a security and privacy standpoint, the Tactilis card's biometric identity system employs decentralized architecture, meaning that the rightful owner's fingerprint biometrics are stored securely inside their own personal card and are not needed in a centralized database, which is potentially vulnerable to cyberattacks/manipulation.The concept of the card's usage in Madeira is to ensure that its citizens have trusted access to an ever-growing number of digital based services and to fast-track common administrative tasks. By providing a common, convenient-to-use, digital identity platform to all segments of the community the technology will quickly advance Madeira internationally as a modern trusted society. The implementation of the solution also ensures that Madeira's government and citizens will be adequately equipped to securely participate in emerging technology trends such as cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, shared economy platforms and in the use of blockchain.The 'Smart Island' program is financially supported by the Madeira government, Tactilis and the European Union, and aims to set the future standard for trusted transactions and secure personal data management in modern Smart Cities. In order to deliver localized services to citizens in an efficient and controlled manner, Tactilis will work with local partners in Madeira and in mainland Portugal to both manufacture cards and develop a wide variety of user applications. A new manufacturing facility is planned for late 2019 which will supply both Portugal and all countries throughout the EU. The plan therefore is to hire and develop local talent for operations in Portugal.Statement from President: "The Government of Madeira is very enthusiastic about the vast possibilities for this technology and its ability to make the life of Madeirans more convenient, safe and secure. At the same time, it will enable our government and related agencies to deliver a wider range of services securely whilst managing their operations more efficiently. Madeira is well positioned to pioneer this technology to the rest of the world, so we look forward to seeing the first pilots start early next year and the full roll-out commencing later in 2019."Statement from Michael Gardiner: "Tactilis (The Power of Touch) is delighted to partner with the Government of Madeira and to be working hand in hand with local system integrators to deliver a digital identity platform that will bring many great advantages to Madeira and its people. We are committed to the project's successful implementation and helping enhance the quality of life for Madeirans."About TactilisTactilis offers simple, quick and easy-to-scale solutions that make it easier than ever to authenticate and manage identities, protect precious data and create trustworthy environments for citizens, businesses and government organizations. With extensive technological know-how and cutting-edge manufacturing processes, Tactilis helps you get the most out of the open world while securing your interests with just your own fingerprint. https://www.tactilis.com