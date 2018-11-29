Accela Expands Operations in Ireland

Accela continues drive to recruit Ireland's brightest talent to improve government technology and create up to 30 new jobs

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela , the leading provider of cloud-based productivity solutions for government, announced today the opening of its Dublin office and plans to double the company's current Ireland workforce. With support by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland , Accela plans to onboard nearly 30 staff to grow its world-class research and development team focused on modernizing government technology solutions. The three-year R&D project will promote the long-term stability of Accela's Dublin office while keeping a company-wide focus on continuous innovation and growth.

Heather Humphreys TD, minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation welcomed the announcement saying, "I warmly welcome this expansion and additional job creation by Accela, which builds on and enhances Ireland's capability in the software sector. The Government continues its work to enhance our competitiveness and attractiveness for cutting-edge businesses like Accela, and welcome the additional high-value R&D jobs which will be created here over the next three years."

"The pace of global innovation, as well as the demands stemming from consumer empowerment, mandate that we keep moving faster and stay ahead of the curve, anticipating challenges and developing solutions that will arm our customers with the best technology to meet their needs. To do that, we need to continue to attract and retain the best talent. Ireland is a leader in innovation and we are thrilled to be invested here for the long term and able to tap into the region's rich resources to benefit our customers worldwide," said Troy Coggiola, chief product officer of Accela.

"Ireland is a serious player and a very attractive location for international software companies, like Accela, setting up in Ireland to internationalise their business and to serve its growing customer base across Europe," said Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland.

Accela's R&D recruitment initiative was praised by Ireland's investment promotion agency, IDA Ireland, as a boost to the local economy and a vote of confidence in the booming technology industry that has found its home in Dublin.

The new initiative will expand Accela's presence in Dublin from 26 employees to 50 plus, with a primary focus on hiring experienced software, site reliability, and QA engineers, and data scientists. The R&D team will focus on creating advanced civic technology solutions in a number of areas including disruptive channel technologies, cloud-based enabler technologies for open development, and advanced data science.

Accela's new office in Dublin is centrally located at Beaux Lane House, Mercer Street Lower. New employees would join a collaborative, creative team which is improving the way governments work today and in the future. Interested applicants may find more information on opportunities in the Dublin, Ireland office on Accela's career website: https://www.accela.com/about-accela/careers/

About Accela

Accela provides market-leading SaaS solutions that empower state and local governments to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. Powered by Microsoft Azure, Accela's open and flexible technology helps agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com

Contact: Jason Shueh, (925) 659-3200, tshueh@accela.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/275174/accela_logo.jpg