

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Shortly after telling reporters he would 'probably' meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of the meeting at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in a post on Twitter on Thursday.



Trump attributed the cancellation of the previously scheduled meeting with Putin to Russia's failure to return three Ukrainian ships and their sailors seized on Sunday.



'Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin,' Trump tweeted. 'I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!'



The tweet from Trump came just an hour after the president told reporters the meeting had not been canceled as he prepared to depart for the summit.



'I probably will be meeting with President Putin. We haven't terminated that meeting. I was thinking about it, but we haven't,' Trump said.



'They'd like to have it. I think it's a very good time to have a meeting,' he added. 'I'm getting a full report on the plane as to what happened with respect to that.'



Putin has blamed Ukraine for provoking the dispute with Russia, claiming the Ukrainian ships were seized after illegally trespassing in Russian territorial waters.



(Photo: www.kremlin.ru)



