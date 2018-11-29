Stream TV And BOE Partner To Bring High-Resolution Glasses-Free 3D To The 8K Global Market

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream TV Networks, Inc. and BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. are pleased to announce the finalization of their long-form strategic agreement to combine the high-resolution panels of BOE, the number one panel supplier globally, with Stream TV's award-winning Glasses-Free 3D technology, Ultra-D. With the new agreement, BOE is entering into the 3D market hand in hand with Stream TV.

Stream TV Networks and BOE have just concluded a joint press conference in Beijing, attended by Senior Executive Staff from both companies, to showcase the latest versions of Stream TV's Glasses-Free 3D technology. At the press conference, BOE expressed its intention to include Stream TV's technology on their entire series of product lines going forward.

"We have enhanced 8K screens and high-resolution panels (TVs, phones, laptops, tablets, monitors, etc.) to provide an unparalleled viewing experience that brings real value to device makers and their customers," said Mathu Rajan, CEO of Stream TV. "With our partnership with BOE, we will make significant strides in the global 8K market, enabling consumers to have a far-greater viewing experience for all content, on any device."

Widely regarded as the world's best Glasses-Free 3D technology, Stream TV's Ultra-D solution uses advanced optics and powerful rendering algorithms to create a 140-degree viewing angle that gives everyone in the room a crisp, clear, vibrant, and fully adjustable 3D experience without the need for glasses or goggles.

BOE's panels combined with Stream's Ultra-D technology were shown to leading companies in the industry who plan to release products with Ultra-D in 2019.

ABOUT STREAM TV NETWORKS, INC:

Stream TV is a Philadelphia-based technology company. Its breakthrough Ultra-D technology is the only proprietary Glasses-Free 3D solution that delivers both a stunning visual display as well as content conversion from any 2D or 3D source. www.Ultra-D.com

ABOUT BOE: