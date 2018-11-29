

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures moved higher on Thursday on reports Russia, the second largest producer of crude oil, is likely to agree on a production cut in the upcoming OPEC and non-OPEC producers meet in Vienna next week.



Oil prices were languishing in negative territory early on Thursday, with recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing crude stockpiles to have increased for a tenth successive week.



The jump in U.S. crude oil stockpiles and reports that Saudi Arabia was unwilling to cut output on its own sent crude oil prices tumbling on Wednesday and in early trades this morning.



Crude oil futures for January which fell to below $50 a barrel to record the lowest level in thirteen months, rebounded sharply to end at $51.45 a barrel, gaining $1.16, or 2.3% for the session.



On Wednesday, crude oil futures for January ended down $1.27, or 2.5%, at $50.29 a barrel, the lowest settlement in thirteen months.



Data released by the Energy Information Administration showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. increased by 3.58 million barrels in the week to November 23. That was the tenth straight weekly increase in inventories. The increase was also much more than the expected level. In the previous week, crude stockpiles had increased by 4.85 million barrels.



The focus now is on the upcoming meet of the OPEC and non OPEC members at Vienna on December 6. It is expected that oil producers will agree on a reduction of 1 million barrels or more per day.



Markets are also looking ahead to the upcoming G20 Summit at Argentina amid hopes the Trump-Xi meet on the sidelines will help bring the two largest economies in the world closer to sorting out their trade disputes.



