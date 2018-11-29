

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) continue to see substantial weakness in late-day trading on Thursday after falling sharply early in the session. After hitting a two-year intraday low, Quest Diagnostics is currently down by 9.2 percent.



Quest Diagnostics initially came under pressure after the lab testing services provider lowered its full-year earnings and revenue forecast.



The company said it now expects full-year earnings greater than $6.30 per share on revenues of approximately $7.57 billion compared to its previous forecast for earnings of $6.53 to $6.60 per share on revenues of around $7.62 billion.



