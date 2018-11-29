

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.5 billion, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $0.7 billion, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.9 billion or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $15.4 billion from $13.9 billion last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $0.9 Bln. vs. $0.7 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $15.4 Bln vs. $13.9 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 to $0.53



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX