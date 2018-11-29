SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. - HALO

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. ("Halozyme" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HALO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Halozyme and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On November 26, 2018, Halozyme issued a press release announcing "that prior to data analysis, the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] has agreed to Halozyme's request to change the primary endpoint of the HALO-301 study to the single primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). As a result, the previously planned interim analysis will not be conducted."

Following this announcement, Halozyme's stock price fell $1.24 per share, or 7.42%, to close at $15.47 per share on November 27, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980