

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $334 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $395 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $645 million or $1.56 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $2.20 billion from $1.94 billion last year.



VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $645 Mln. vs. $509 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.56 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.20 Bln vs. $1.94 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.22 Full year revenue guidance: $8.882 billion



