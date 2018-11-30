

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for 2.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the September reading.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.62, shy of forecasts for 1.65 and down from 1.64 in the previous month.



The number of employed persons in October was 67.25 million, an increase of 1.44 million or 2.2 percent on year.



The number of unemployed persons in October was 1.63 million, a decrease of 180,000 or 9.9 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX